This yoga mat is under $5 on Amazon today

The CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat ($4.49) from Amazon. (Amazon)

It doesn’t matter if you use it to knock out some crunches, practice yoga, or just skip straight to savasana with this yoga mat : At $4.49, it’s the perfect time to pick one up if you don’t already have one (yes, it does make a huge difference compared to doing sit-ups straight-up on the floor).

CAP Barbell HHY-CF004B Fitness Yoga Mat, Blue CAP Barbell amazon.com $4.49

The mat is 68 inches long, which accommodates taller frames easily, and the 3-millimeter thickness gives you support and comfort (especially on the pressure points of your back that tend to flare up when you’re stretching on the floor). It’s also thin enough to easily roll up and take with you on the go, though it might be a little too flimsy for people who prefer a lot of support and cushioning.

The bottom of the mat has slip resistance, so if you’re doing your sun salutations you don’t have to worry about sliding all over the place (always the worst in a yoga class). And if you’re taking the mat to the studio with you, it weighs in at just over 1.5 pounds, so it’s easy to port with you to your yoga, pilates, or stretching classes.

Some owners have even used the mat for dogs who have trouble seeing in the house — the light color is a great contrast to dark wood floors — so it’s an inexpensive deal that can have benefits for any member of the household, whether two- or four-legged. Head over to Amazon and grab one today.