ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

This yoga mat is under $5 on Amazon today

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lixjd_0eRXz7Hk00
The CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat ($4.49) from Amazon.  (Amazon)

It doesn’t matter if you use it to knock out some crunches, practice yoga,  or just skip straight to savasana with this yoga mat : At $4.49, it’s the perfect time to pick one up if you don’t already have one (yes, it does make a huge difference compared to doing sit-ups straight-up on the floor).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdHY4_0eRXz7Hk00
CAP Barbell HHY-CF004B Fitness Yoga Mat, Blue CAP Barbell amazon.com $4.49 Shop Now

The mat is 68 inches long, which accommodates taller frames easily, and the 3-millimeter thickness gives you support and comfort (especially on the pressure points of your back that tend to flare up when you’re stretching on the floor). It’s also thin enough to easily roll up and take with you on the go, though it might be a little too flimsy for people who prefer a lot of support and cushioning.

The bottom of the mat has slip resistance, so if you’re doing your sun salutations you don’t have to worry about sliding all over the place (always the worst in a yoga class). And if you’re taking the mat to the studio with you, it weighs in at just over 1.5 pounds, so it’s easy to port with you to your yoga, pilates, or stretching classes.

Some owners have even used the mat for dogs who have trouble seeing in the house — the light color is a great contrast to dark wood floors — so it’s an inexpensive deal that can have benefits for any member of the household, whether two- or four-legged. Head over to Amazon and grab one today.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 40% Off Leggings, Sports Bras & More

Winter is on its way out and that means it's time for new workout gear to get our bodies beach-ready for spring break! If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns with Amazon Deals. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon Deals has irresistible prices.
YOGA
ETOnline.com

28 TikTok-Famous Amazon Fashion Finds Under $35

We can always count on TikTok to show us the way to deals, in particular fashion deals. The social media platform has offered excellent style suggestions, and users' latest recommendations are no different — especially since Amazon naturally has a ton of fashion finds to scroll through. So much so that Amazon has curated their own Internet Famous page, featuring a ton of affordable and fashion-forward clothes and accessories online shoppers love.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Pilates
goodhousekeeping.com

The 4 Best Instant Pot Deals You Can Shop on Amazon Today

Want to restock your kitchen cabinets without blowing your monthly shopping budget? Look no further. Right now, Amazon's slashing the price of a bunch of Instant Pot appliances. There's a reason why Instant Pot's pressure cookers and air fryers are some of the most in-demand wares around. The magic lies...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Save Up to 60% on Activewear From Amazon Today

Want affordable activewear that you can wear while working out or on a casual stroll? Today, Amazon has a deal for 60% off activewear for adults. Starter, Peak Velocity, Find and Aurique are some of the athletic apparel brands available. You can purchase compression socks, sweatshirts, cardigans and more in both men's and women's styles. The best thing about this deal is how low the prices are. The cheapest item is $7 for the adult unisex compression socks, while the most expensive is $30 for a men's waterproof puffer jacket.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Shop Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers at Amazon for Under $30

We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for under $30 at Amazon. The...
APPAREL
WWD

Save Over $50 On This Best-Selling Foreo Bundle Today on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you ever wanted to elevate your everyday beauty routine to spa-like levels in the comfort of your home, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Foreo, the beauty tech brand that is beloved by both celebs and skin care aficionados for their innovative stable of products, has a great Amazon deal that you don’t want to miss. Right now, you can get two of the brand’s most popular devices, the Luna...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

#1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs are under $5 each today

Everyone loves smart home gadgets and it’s pretty easy to see why. They can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future, especially with Amazon Alexa smart plugs that let you control things with simple voice commands!
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Spring

Spring is coming up fast which means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon is packed with deals on beauty products to help restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. And if you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments — all for under $35.
MAKEUP
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
311
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy