Usually, we see cats trying to eat fish, but not this time. Scrappy is your typical pug, just like to run and play and watch fish swim in their owner's aquarium and try and eat them. I loved my pug Pugsley, but he wasn't the brightest dog I've ever owned, and I think Scrappy is just like him. In the video, you can watch Scrappy try to catch the fish with his teeth only to be blocked by the glass in the aquarium.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO