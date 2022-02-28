ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Supreme Court case that could limit the EPA’s power to fight climate change

By Naomi Oreskes, Colleen Lanier-Christensen, Hannah Conway,, Ashton Macfarlane
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, a case challenging the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant. The future of our country’s capacity to protect the world from catastrophic climate change could hinge on what the justices...

www.bostonglobe.com

