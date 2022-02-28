ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell is pulling out of Russia, dumping Gazprom deal

By FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEL SHELL PLC 51.77 -0.62 -1.18%. On Monday, in a statement, CEO Ben van Beurden detailed the emotional decision. "Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction," said van Beurden. "We cannot – and we...

Dwight Phipps
1d ago

I am happy to see Shell disinvest from Russia’s Gasprom. Russia will suffer disinvestments from Energy and Financial companies and Institutions all over the World for it’s unprovoked unwarranted attack on it’s own neighbor, Ukraine. May God continue to go before the Ukrainian People.

Joseph Otwell
1d ago

If America would start producing thirteen million barrels of oil a day again we would be setting the price instead of opec and Russia.

