Report: IEM Katowice final tops 1M concurrent viewers

The IEM Katowice 2022 final between FaZe Clan and G2 Esports on Sunday peaked at 1.1 million concurrent viewers, according to Esports Charts.

With 1,122,015 total peak viewers, Katowice 2022 made history as the only non-major to land in the top 5 of the most viewed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments ever.

FaZe Clan earned the title 3-0 over G2 but it was the epic second map on Mirage that earned the most viewers. FaZe built a 7-0 lead before G2 won nine of the last 10 rounds in regulation to forge a 15-15 tie. FaZe ultimately outlasted G2 31-27.

The semifinal match between G2 and Natus Vincere approach the 1M concurrent viewers with a peak of 980,000.

The most popular CS:GO tournament of all-time remains the PGL Major 2021, with a peak viewership of 2,748,850. IEM Katowice 2019 is No. 4 with 1,205,103 peak viewers.

CS:GO’s next major is the PGL Major Antwerp from May 9-22.

–Field Level Media

