ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Report: IEM Katowice final tops 1M concurrent viewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIPZa_0eRXyqND00

The IEM Katowice 2022 final between FaZe Clan and G2 Esports on Sunday peaked at 1.1 million concurrent viewers, according to Esports Charts.

With 1,122,015 total peak viewers, Katowice 2022 made history as the only non-major to land in the top 5 of the most viewed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments ever.

FaZe Clan earned the title 3-0 over G2 but it was the epic second map on Mirage that earned the most viewers. FaZe built a 7-0 lead before G2 won nine of the last 10 rounds in regulation to forge a 15-15 tie. FaZe ultimately outlasted G2 31-27.

The semifinal match between G2 and Natus Vincere approach the 1M concurrent viewers with a peak of 980,000.

The most popular CS:GO tournament of all-time remains the PGL Major 2021, with a peak viewership of 2,748,850. IEM Katowice 2019 is No. 4 with 1,205,103 peak viewers.

CS:GO’s next major is the PGL Major Antwerp from May 9-22.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Katowice#Video Game#Esports Charts#Mirage#Faze#Natus Vincere#Pgl#Team Liquid
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy