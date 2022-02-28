ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29u69r_0eRXykK500

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.

In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok , uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.

In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the passengers to “fly with their dog THEY PAID FOR”.

According to Chainy, the airline wanted the 16 year olds to “pay again, with no credit card”.

While Chainy did not show the flight attendants or the passengers in question, she said that the incident was ultimately resolved after a “bunch of strangers on the plane chipped in and paid for them so we can take off”.

In the caption of the video, Chainy said that the one of the passengers who allegedly paid for the teenagers’ dog suggested that the animal be allowed to run up and down the plane aisle.

“Lol, guy who paid says: ‘Let the dog run up and down the aisle now, gotta get our money’s worth,’” the TikToker wrote.

@geminiblondebby

Lol, guy who paid says “let the dog run up and down the aisle now, gotta get our money’s worth” LMAO #flying #airport #spiritairlines #dogs

♬ original sound - Chainy Bby

In a follow-up video , Chainy said that the group of 16 year old teens had originally planned to fly with one of their father’s, but that the father ended up not boarding the plane.

@geminiblondebby

Reply to @yafavchicana22

♬ original sound - Chainy Bby

According to Chainy, the issue arose after the airline claimed that the dog had been paid for on the father’s ticket, and wouldn’t be allowed on the flight because the passenger in question hadn’t checked in.

“The dog was paid for on the dad’s ticket and because the dad didn’t check in, they said they couldn’t bring the dog and that they needed to pay on one of their tickets again,” Chainy said, adding that it was a “whole debacle”.

The issue was reportedly resolved when multiple passengers chipped in to pay for the cost of the dog’s entry in cash, according to Chainy, who recalled how the passengers had then cheered in the hopes that the pet would run up and down the aisle.

“Obviously that didn’t happen but we did get to take off,” the TikToker recalled, before adding that the flight attendants were being “so rude for no reason” and that the teenage passengers had already been seated on the plane before the issue arose.

As of 28 February, the TikToker’s initial video has been viewed more than 1.1m times, prompting many viewers to criticise the airline.

“If they already paid what’s the issue! I would be requesting a refund,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “They let them on the plane and demanded more money from them…? What in the entire world.”

Someone else added: “That makes zero sense. If dad had a paid ticket and didn’t come it shouldn’t matter. The dog has a paid seat.”

However, others defended the airline, with one person claiming: “The passenger that paid wasn’t on the flight. Can’t blame the airline for this one.”

According to another viewer, who claimed to be an airline employee, the airline staff’s response “makes sense because of how it’s booked on our end”.

“The dad should’ve called and had it changed,” they added.

In response to the comment, Chainy said that she agreed, but that “at the end of the day, the dog shouldn’t have been able to board the plane if there was an issue” and that the airline staff shouldn’t have “wasted” its customers’ time because of a “mistake not caught by employees”.

According to Spirit Airlines’ website , it allows “small domesticated pets to travel on all domestic flights” as long as the “combined weight of the pet and carrier does not exceed 40 pounds”.

The airline also notes that advance notice for pets is “recommended but not required”. As for the cost , Spirit says that passengers must pay $110 per pet container, each way.

The Independent has contacted Spirit Airlines and Chainy for comment.

Comments / 261

Angel Smith
4d ago

Unless it's a true licensed service dog... (not emotional support dog).... Leave your PET at home... Stop taking them into bars, restaurants, casinos, grocery stores, etc

Reply(31)
108
Lorrie B.
4d ago

Sounds a little fishy to me Where was the father if he didn't board it would have been listed he paid. no pet should be running around on a plane think passengers got a snow job

Reply(7)
42
John Roder
4d ago

Flying Spirit is on the level of Greyhound. Just avoid it. Frontier bought it. I hope Frontier can prevent the destitute and homeless people of the country from taking vacations with the regular Frontier passengers.

Reply(8)
19
Related
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Southwest passenger sues airline for $10 million, claiming she was removed from a flight for taking her mask off to drink water

A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Flight attendant hits passenger over head with coffee pot as he tries to access cockpit

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after an “unruly passenger” tried to get inside the cockpit and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit the man over the head. American Airlines flight 1775, which took off from Los Angeles on Sunday and was bound for Washington DC, was diverted to Kansas City airport in Missouri, the airlines said in a statement. According to witnesses, a passenger tried to forcefully enter the cockpit and open the plane door. In an audio recording caught on live air traffic control communications, the pilot can be heard saying: “Yeah,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Flight attendant recalls encounter with ‘ghost passenger’ whose body was being transported in hold

A flight attendant has freaked out social media followers with a story of how one cabin crew member reportedly spoke to the spirit of a dead woman - whose body she later found out was being transported in the plane’s cargo hold.Former Emirates cabin crew member Sandra Kwon, 38, tells the story of a fellow flight attendant who was chatting to the wife of a sleeping passenger on a night flight - only to find out later that the man’s wife had passed away the previous week.Kwon, who posts on TikTok as @JeenieWeenie, re-enacted the spooky encounter in a TikTok...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Dog#Flight Attendants#Geminiblondebby#Tiktoker
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
The Independent

Woman thrown off American Airlines flight over nut allergy so first class could get ‘contractual’ mixed nuts

A woman with a nut allergy was escorted off an American Airlines flight after being told that first class passengers would still be served nuts despite her life-threatening sensitivity. Sophie Draper was going to fly from London Heathrow to JFK airport in New York with American Airlines in December last year. She told HuffPost that she tried to notify the airline about her nut allergy, but there was no option to do so online. When she checked in alongside her boyfriend, she was told by airport staff to speak to the people at the gate. The 26-year-old told HuffPost...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Mom reveals how her daughter was stopped from hugging Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland: ‘Covid sucks’

A mother has shared her experience at Disneyland, where her daughter was stopped from hugging a Winnie-the-Pooh character. In a recent TikTok video, Dani Reeves, @iamdanireeves, could be seen filming her daughter, as she’s running over to a someone dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh. When she was going to give Pooh a hug, another Disneyland worker stopped her from doing so.“You can’t hug,” Reeves told her daughter off camera.The mom then apologised to the Disneyland worker, saying: “Sorry, I didn’t know she was going to run up on him.”As Winne-the-Pooh started to walk away and wave, the little girl blew a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

531K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy