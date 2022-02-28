Yale University Worker Has Been Missing For More Than Three Weeks

Anton Sovetov Photo Credit: Yale University

Law enforcement officials in Connecticut are continuing their search for a missing Yale employee who hasn't been seen in more than three weeks.

Yale and New Haven police are continuing their search for missing Yale University employee, Anton Sovetov, and are seeking the public’s help in finding him, said college officials.

Sovetov, age 44, a graphic designer who lives in New Haven and works in the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications has been missing since approximately Friday, Feb. 4, when he was last in touch with colleagues, said Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins.

“The Yale Police Department and the New Haven Police Department seek any information that might be helpful in locating him,” Higgins said.

Both agencies said they have been working tirelessly with counterparts in other agencies to generate and pursue leads.

Sovetov is a 2016 graduate of the Yale School of Art and joined the university staff in 2017.

He is described as being 6-feet-2, approximately 200 pounds, and has a beard and short brown hair.

“Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff,” Higgins said. “News of his being missing is hard not only on his OPAC colleagues but also on other members of the Yale community.”

Nate Nickerson, Yale’s Vice President for Communications, said, “The Office of Public Affairs & Communications is grateful for the intense and concerted work being done by the Yale Police Department, the New Haven Police Department, and other law-enforcement agencies.

"We remain optimistic and look with hope for Anton’s safe return,” he added.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation should contact Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

