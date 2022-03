PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- It's currently Rip Current Awareness Week. In a joint effort with NWS Mobile and Tallahassee, the weather service is getting out ahead of what is expected to be a busy year at the beach -- for locals and out-of-towners alike. Officials work with media partners and the local beaches, spreading the word about the dangers along the Gulf Coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO