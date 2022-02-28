ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Grace Marketing Agency says Black History Month is ‘Black love’

By Press Release
rolling out
rolling out
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRCy1_0eRXyWun00
Photo courtesy of Grace Marketing Agency

Black History Month is Black Love

Local marketing agency, Grace Marketing, was tasked by the CEO of I Luv Curls, Joy Truth McGowan to craft compelling messaging for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. The agency enlisted the CEO’s husband, Neil McGowan, to get a man’s point of view of natural hair and its appeal. The result is a poetic mosaic of love for his wife and encouragement for both black men and women to lean into our culture – a tour de force of Black love.

Here is what he wrote:

Love is in the (H)air!

by Neil G. McGowan February 03, 2022

As a discerning man, my wife’s curly hair is attractive because there is a beauty that comes with its spontaneous and un- predictable nature. While I believe that physical beauty is transitory, and I mostly dote and dwell on my wife’s internal qualities of spirituality, kindness, and care, I will admit when her crown is curly, there is added magnetism and attraction from her natural hair.

Her natural hair speaks simultaneously to many dimensions – saying unapologetically, I don’t conform. I am independent.

I am untamed yet still playful and approachable. In her curly hair, the attraction and sex appeal come from the intersection of effortlessness and unruliness in the way her curls choose their path to stand, lay, or flow simultaneously.

Her curly hair is a smorgasbord of wildness and disobedience, rebelliousness, and truculence. A torrent of nature-like forces which ironically speaks to who she is. Saying, I am not easily tamed. I am multi-faceted. I put in work and did not reach for a flat iron which breeds conformity.

It makes a statement, in fact, many at the same time. Bold and beautiful, fierce and fearless, confident and complex. It says I not only stand up, but I stand out. It speaks to the embodiment of a woman wielding her superpowers.

Men may shy away from natural curly hair women. For me, I can’t resist a woman like this. I am lucky I don’t have to go searching for Love in the hair – I have it right here (no pun) by my side.

For women contemplating a switch to curly hair, I will say the following: choose curly hair, and you’ve opted for versatility. You can bounce from curls to braids, twists to locks, and back. Your switch-up game will be stroooong. You can enjoy all activities from dining out, exercising, and swimming without worrying about getting your hair wet. There is no “don’t touch my hair” in the curly hair game.

My wife’s curly hair eliminates the guessing game as it allows her to present herself in the truest form – the essence of femininity. In her natural curls, there is not only a look of lusciousness and luxury but the look of Love in the (H)air.

Press Contact: Cindy Hill | Agency of Record

Phone (415) 715-4714 | [email protected]

In essence, Neil’s message was the most vibrant fusion of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day our agency could ever pen. We decided to share his words in this release as an example of how Black Love and Black History Month are the same in their expression of support.

###

Based in Oakland, California, I Luv Curls is a company committed to the best results for your natural hair journey. In doing so, we educate and raise awareness of what textured hair needs, formulate and produce a necessary brand of Luving and Kind, Botanical, Ayurvedic, regimen driven hair care products that absolutely luv your curls! We transform your curl drama into a luv story. For more information, visit www.iluvcurls.com.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child

If you think that Nick Cannon is a baby-making assembly line, check out Keke Wyatt. The singer and former “R&B Divas: Atlanta” reality star announced that she is expecting her 11th child. This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bossip

Black History Hidden Figures: Cherokee Bill Is The Gun-Slinging Black Cowboy Who LaKeith Stanfield Embodied In ‘The Harder They Fall’

Black History Month is in full swing and we here at BOSSIP thought it important to highlight some notable Black names that may not necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue but have important, interesting, or even infamous histories that we think you should be aware of. With that said, let’s get into our first entry of Black History Hidden Figures.
MOVIES
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Black Hair#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Racism#Black Love Local#Grace Marketing#Un
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
Food Beast

The Oldest Black-Owned Restaurants in Major Cities Across America

Black History Month allows us to reflect on stories and people that have set examples of what’s possible. With a closer look at the past, we find that a vision, and the right support, help to make the impossible possible. In honor of remaining steadfast in working towards a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
rolling out

Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry to meet?

The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy