Brooks and Dunn heading to Hertz Arena for their ‘Reboot Tour’
ESTERO, Fla. — Get ready, country fans! Brooks and Dunn will be heading to Hertz Arena for their ‘Reboot Tour’ on June 3.
Special guests include Gabby Barett and King Calaway.
