Brooks and Dunn heading to Hertz Arena for their ‘Reboot Tour’

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas, announcing their REBOOT 2022 TOUR today. Kicking off in Evansville, IN on 5/5 the nationwide tour will see the duo hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. The duo will be in Nashville on June 18th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO