ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carmaker Toyota Shuts Down in Japan (Literally)

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H5wJ_0eRXxQee00

Anyone clicking on to the Kojima Industries' website Monday was greeted with the same message: "This site can't be reached."

Kojima Industries, a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components for Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report , said it was the target of some kind of cyber attack.

The disruption at the company, in turn, forced Toyota to suspend operation of 28 lines at 14 plants in Japan on Tuesday.

'And Here We Go...'

The carmaker, which described the incident as a "supplier system failure," said the suspension will impact the production of roughly 13,000 vehicles.

As to who is responsible for the attack, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident to see if Russia was involved, Reuters reported.

"It is difficult to say whether this has anything to do with Russia before making thorough checks," he said.

Kishida on Sunday announced that Japan would join the United States and other countries in blocking some Russian banks from accessing the SWIFT international payment system.

He also said Japan would give Ukraine $100 million in emergency aid.

In the weeks leading up to the invasion, Ukrainian websites were defaced and taken offline and government software was hit by data-wiping malware.

The cyber attack sparked comments on social media.

A poster on Twitter said that "there has been a significant rise in cyber attacks in the last 48hrs."

'Moscow Doesn’t Have a Lot of Options'

"Individuals and small businesses are targeted, not just multinationals and international companies," the person said.

"Russia most likely attacked them after Japan supported Ukraine," another said.

Michael Rogers, adjunct professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a former director of the National Security Agency, said that "Russia has no ability to impose economic restrictions on the US in return, so they likely will respond with information manipulation and cyber attacks."

"Putin will view cyber attacks as one of few tools in his arsenal to increase pressure on political decision-makers," he said. "Russia has shown willingness to distort and force political action – I think you’ll see that again. Moscow doesn’t have a lot of options to impact the West, other than energy, cyber information, etc."

Toyota said it does not yet know if the halt at its 14 plants in Japan, which account for about a third of its global production, will last more than a day.

"The fact that Toyota had to suspend all Japan factory operations after a supply chain cyber-attack is emblematic of vulnerabilities to all businesses, large, medium and small," said Chuck Brooks, adjunct professor of cybersecurity risk management at Georgetown University. "Moreover, manufacturers such as Toyota have been a significant target of hackers in the past year, especially with ransomware attacks."

Last May, Toyota reported a pair of cyber attacks, with the first hitting hit the European operations of its subsidiary Daihatsu Diesel Company, a Toyota-owned company entity that designs engines.

In addition, the Toyota subsidiary Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi revealed a ransomware attack.

'The Stakes Are Too High'

"The Toyota attack may be state sponsored or affiliated via organized criminal cyber groups. It is too early to tell," Brooks said. "However, there are steps that all companies should take to make themselves more resilient. It should start with companies creating a security risk management framework."

The cybersecurity firm Dragos said in its fifth annual security report that "2021 was a pivotable year for ransomware gangs and their affiliates, with ransomware becoming the number one cause for compromises in the industrial sector."

Manufacturing accounted for 65% of all ransomware attacks in 2021, followed by food and beverage and transportation.

"Businesses need to take cybersecurity seriously. Toyota is another in a long series of high-profile breaches," Brooks said. "The stakes are too high not to consider the consequences. The global cyber ecosystem is on the verge of unparalleled exponential connectivity and new risks and unforeseen issues will continue to evolve and expand."

He added that phishing is still the most preferred means of breaching business because it is easy, often is automated, and it works as people often click on a link they shouldn’t.

"Companies should aggressively train employees on how not to fall for a phish attack," he said.

Having a framework or plan and being aware of the resources available and operational requirements for cybersecurity is a starting point, Brooks said.

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency said in a statement that there are no specific or credible cyber threats to the U.S. homeland at this time.

However, the agency said, "Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which has involved cyber-attacks on Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure organizations, may impact organizations both within and beyond the region, particularly in the wake of sanctions imposed by the United States and our Allies."

The agency said "every organization—large and small—must be prepared to respond to disruptive cyber activity."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Vehicles#Carmaker Toyota#The Kojima Industries#Kojima Industries#Tm#Toyota Motor Corp#Japanese#Reuters#Russian#Swift#Ukrainian#Twitter#Northwestern University
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy