Airbnb Aiming To House 100,000 Refugees Fleeing Ukraine

As Russian troops continue to advance into Ukraine, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report has offered to cover temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees.

On Monday, the short-term rental company announced that it will offer free housing to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee a rapidly deteriorating situation to nearby countries such as Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.

What Is Happening In Ukraine?

Eight years after annexing the island of Crimea and backing drawn-out separatist fighting in two of Ukraine's eastern states, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on the Eastern European country last Thursday.

Shelling, gunfire and air raids are currently taking place in cities and towns all over Ukraine, while the Ukrainian army fights to retain control of its territory.

The war and prolonged shelling has pushed many Ukrainians to flee the country to more safe havens. According to official numbers, 500,000 have already become refugees by crossing nearby countries while a further 850,000 are displaced internally.

While the two sides are currently in talks on ways to stop the fighting, the war shows no sign of ending soon.

Putin has repeatedly rejected diplomatic efforts and is growing increasingly belligerent at the West's efforts to stop Russia by closing airspaces, cutting it off from banking system SWIFT and providing weapons and other supplies to the Ukrainian army.

Estimates show that nearly 200,000 Russian troops are either in the country or around Ukraine's border.

PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty Images

What Is Airbnb Doing?

While Airbnb has committed to covering the cost of housing through its nonprofit Airbnb.org and Refugee Fund, it is also asking those who are interested in helping to donate funds or open up their homes to a refugee or a family.

The company will need this help as it has taken time to meet its goal of offering short-term housing to 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

After doubling its goal from from 20,000 in September, Airbnb said last week that it has so far provided temporary housing for 21,300.

"We need help to meet this goal," co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. "The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

As total housing offered to refugees from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan is at the 54,000 mark so far, the six-figure number committed to Ukraine is a big commitment that may take time to execute.