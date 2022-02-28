ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb Aiming To House 100,000 Refugees Fleeing Ukraine

By Veronika Bondarenko
 2 days ago

As Russian troops continue to advance into Ukraine, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report has offered to cover temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees.

On Monday, the short-term rental company announced that it will offer free housing to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee a rapidly deteriorating situation to nearby countries such as Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.

What Is Happening In Ukraine?

Eight years after annexing the island of Crimea and backing drawn-out separatist fighting in two of Ukraine's eastern states, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on the Eastern European country last Thursday.

Shelling, gunfire and air raids are currently taking place in cities and towns all over Ukraine, while the Ukrainian army fights to retain control of its territory.

The war and prolonged shelling has pushed many Ukrainians to flee the country to more safe havens. According to official numbers, 500,000 have already become refugees by crossing nearby countries while a further 850,000 are displaced internally.

While the two sides are currently in talks on ways to stop the fighting, the war shows no sign of ending soon.

Putin has repeatedly rejected diplomatic efforts and is growing increasingly belligerent at the West's efforts to stop Russia by closing airspaces, cutting it off from banking system SWIFT and providing weapons and other supplies to the Ukrainian army.

Estimates show that nearly 200,000 Russian troops are either in the country or around Ukraine's border.

PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty Images

What Is Airbnb Doing?

While Airbnb has committed to covering the cost of housing through its nonprofit Airbnb.org and Refugee Fund, it is also asking those who are interested in helping to donate funds or open up their homes to a refugee or a family.

The company will need this help as it has taken time to meet its goal of offering short-term housing to 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

After doubling its goal from from 20,000 in September, Airbnb said last week that it has so far provided temporary housing for 21,300.

"We need help to meet this goal," co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. "The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania."

As total housing offered to refugees from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan is at the 54,000 mark so far, the six-figure number committed to Ukraine is a big commitment that may take time to execute.

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Vladimir Putin
Brian Chesky
Afghanistan
Poland
Syria
Hungary
Germany
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

