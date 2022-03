If you're a beer drinker always looking for a new brew to quench your thirst, then the Annual Mash Madness from Downtown Sioux Falls is the event for you. The 6th Annual Mash Madness brings breweries together for a friendly competition during the month of March. It's like a big basketball tournament except it's up to the brewery patrons to decide which tap has the best beer.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO