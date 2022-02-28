ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan lifts mask requirement for many state employees

By The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to see declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday. Masking may still be mandated for some employees working inside prisons and state hospitals.

The announcement comes days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks.

About 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives in counties where people are encouraged to still wear a mask indoors in public.

MSU to remove mask mandate besides in classroom

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting March 6, Michigan State University will no longer require masks in most indoor settings. The exception is in classrooms and in academic and research labs. Masks also still are required on CATA buses and in health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations. In […]
