Youngest Workers Receive Biggest Wage Increases

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
 8 days ago
Youth has an advantage over age in a multitude of ways, and now you can add rate of salary increases to the list.

Workers, ages 16 to 24, saw a median wage increase of 10.6% in the 12 months through January, compared to 4% for workers overall, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank. That’s the highest rate for the youngsters in 25 years, and it beats all other age groups.

Of course there’s a very big caveat to that discrepancy, as The Wall Street Journal points out. Young people start from a lower base than older people -- in some cases from zero. Many jobs filled by young people, such as restaurant and retail, pay notoriously low wages.

In 2020, 16- to 24-year-olds accounted for 48% of workers earning the federal minimum wage--$7.25 an hour, according to The Journal.

Wage increases are hard to come by for those at the very bottom of the totem pole.

Employed households with income under $20,000 saw their earnings increase by only one-third of their cost of living increase in 2021, according to a Penn Wharton Budget Model report.

Their median increase in costs totaled $1,837 for October, November and December of last year, compared to a $578 increase in earnings.

At the other end of the spectrum, for households with income of $150,000 and up, earnings rose $7,431, easily topping the $5,483 increase in costs.

Meanwhile, some of Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report lower paid workers are voicing dissatisfaction with their lot.

Staffers working at eight physical Apple Stores are set to file to form a union, echoing battles at other major companies, such as Starbuck (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report.

The Apple employees have been spurred by wages that have stagnated below the rate of inflation, and encouraged by Starbucks employees’ successful efforts to form unions. Apple’s retail workers say they hope they can push the world's most valuable company to share more of its record-setting profits with the workers who sell, repair and troubleshoot Apple’s popular products.

Comments / 2

CAMO EVERYTHING
8d ago

and yet the workers that have been. with the companies for 15+ years, great attendance and work performance, are training new hires that are making (starting off in the door) right at what the seasoned worker is making

Reply
11
FingerLakes1.com

SSI & SSDI, how to get both and receive up to $1,261

Disabled Americans have various options for getting income when it comes to their disability. Some collect both SSI and SSDI. SSI is Supplemental Security Income and SSDI is Social Security Disability Insurance. Both benefits increased this year when the COLA rose by 5.9% following inflation. The Social Security Administration runs...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
99.9 KTDY

Target Raises Minimum Wage Range to $24 an Hour

Target announced that they plan to raise their hourly wage to $24 an hour. The company released the news in a press release in which the retailer detailed the plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 an hour. The new wages will apply to hourly...
RETAIL
WKRC

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the pandemic still raging, many Americans are feeling the impact of going from multiple stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits to almost no financial aid. While the political dynamics in Washington have made another round of stimulus or tax credit payments all but impossible, some...
CINCINNATI, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: 34 states to see extra benefits

As the pandemic continues, many states are choosing to extend their funding of food stamps to their residents in the SNAP program. Many residents can expect extra to be sent in February. $1 billion per month began being provided in April by the federal government for SNAP benefits. The funding...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
boardingarea.com

If One of These 20 Passwords is Yours, Change it Now!

If you have one of these 20 passwords, you need to change it now! Make sure your airline, hotel, bank, and other accounts are protected!. Over the past few years, we have seen airlines suffer data breaches again and again. Sometimes, these breaches of airlines and hotels have even allowed customers’ passport numbers to be found out. Online security is certainly important for all but if you are using one of these 20 passwords, you are definitely not secure!
ECONOMY
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
