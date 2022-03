Betting on UFC 272 is not just about finding the best props, but also avoiding the extremely volatile props throughout the night. Betting on MMA bouts where one fighter is stepping in on short notice is normally easy. Look at the matchup, see the fighter who has been in the gym preparing for a fight for the last two months, and put the money there. Sure, the fighter who has been training for months has been preparing for a different opponent and fighting style, but that really only manifests itself in terms of betting by increasing the chances of a decision.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO