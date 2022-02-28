Duke coach Kara Lawson: It's a new opportunity for everybody

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
The final week of the regular season in college basketball has arrived, which means the sendoff for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is almost here. Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this Saturday against rival North Carolina. Legendary commentator Dick Vitale shared a picture Sunday of a marker board with a message about the game.
Jim Ramsey was there at the beginning. With so much being made of Mike Krzyzewski’s last game Saturday at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, Ramsey remembers — and was there for — the first. The former Cary High standout was a guard for the Stetson Hatters, who faced the Blue Devils in the opening game of the 1980-81 season as the Coach K era began.
In the final road game of Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons as Duke’s coach, the Blue Devils accomplished something they hadn’t managed in more than a decade. The No. 4 Blue Devils routed Pittsburgh, 86-56, Tuesday night, clinching the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and claiming at least a share of first place in the ACC standings for the first time since 2010.
Shaquille O'Neal was a horrific teammate to rookies back in the day ... so says Gary Payton, who claims the Big Diesel used to pour his waste on guys who were using the bathroom. Payton, who was Shaq's teammate for one year with the Lakers and then two years with...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski is attempting to stay in the present, even as the days slip by and the going-away presents and “last” milestones keep piling up. Even as retirement looms whenever Duke’s season — and Krzyzewski’s remarkable coaching career — ends at some point over the next five weeks. So Krzyzewski didn’t bother […]
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but that didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about it. According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL team about a trade for their quarterback – including the Chiefs and Mahomes. KansasCity.com...
Plans have been in the works for a while for another all-school reunion at Lisbon High School, a town of just over 2,000 people in the southeastern section of North Dakota. Having married into Bronco Nation, at least I had one fallback this summer when the Class of ‘82 goes out and about reliving the same stories.
For the second time in as many years, the ACC Freshman of the Year belongs to Notre Dame. The league office awarded the Blue Ribbon Panel honor to Sonia Citron on Tuesday. Maddy Westbeld won it last year. Overall, Notre Dame has claimed this particular prize three times since joining the ACC in 2013-14. Brianna Turner took it home in 2015.
The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (15-14, 9-9 ACC) takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) tonight in the final road game of the regular season. Syracuse is coming off a blowout loss to Duke while North Carolina is coming off a win over North Carolina State.
March 2 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Devin Booker was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Phoenix Suns' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Suns announced Booker's placement in the protocol at the team's shootaround earlier Wednesday. Booker, a three-time...
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
The Sixers explored potential trades involving Tobias Harris last month in case they had to clear cap room to sign James Harden in free agency, and those talks could result in a deal during the offseason, Brian Windhorst of ESPN says on his latest podcast. “I’ve talked to league executives...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Delicia Washington had 33 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season and No. 13 seed Clemson beat 12th-seeded Syracuse 88-69 in the opening game of the ACC tournament. Clemson advances to face ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley and No....
