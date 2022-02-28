Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Jennifer Hudson , Will Smith , Issa Rae , and more have big wins to celebrate after the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Honoring talent across more than 80 categories, winners were named during the virtual ceremonies from Feb. 21 until Feb. 25 and concluded with the 53rd annual event televised on Saturday (Feb. 26). Hosted by Anthony Anderson , the 2022 NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET .

Hudson took home the night’s top honor as she was named Entertainer Of The Year. The multitalented star beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion , Regina King , and Tiffany Haddish. Hudson also won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Respect.

“I was just standing here thinking ‘It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy Award winner. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me,” she said as she accepted the Entertainer Of The Year award.

Will Smith, who had already nabbed the Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography for his memoir WILL , was also recognized for his on-screen talent. The veteran actor won Outstanding Actor for his role of Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.

As she continues to build her Hollywood Empire, Issa Rae has more gold to add to her trophy case. The actress scored Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series for her landmark series Insecure which won the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show beat out Black-Ish, Harlem, Run The World, and The Upshaws. Rae’s performance as Issa Dee won over her co-star Yvonne Orji as well as Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish, Regina Hall for Black Monday, and Loretta Devine for Family Reunion. Rae also won the Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series category for the Insecure series finale “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

In previously announced categories, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took home a handful of honors including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales , and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

View the full list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards below.

Entertainer of the Year

Outstanding Motion Picture

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding New Artist

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Album

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin

Bruised

CODA — WINNER

Test Pattern

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners — WINNER

African America

Eyimofe (This is My Desire)

Flee

The Gravedigger’s Wife

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised — WINNER

Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan

Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man

Sheila Atim, Bruised

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall — WINNER

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed

Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon

Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo

Eric André, Sing 2

Letitia Wright, Sing 2 — WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio

Blackout

The Ice Cream Stop

These Final Hours

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) — WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush

Robin Robin

She Dreams at Sunrise

Twenty Something

Us Again — WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)Jamila Wignot, AileyLiesl Tommy, RespectRebecca Hall, Passing

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost — WINNER

Daniel Ezra, All American

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Joe Morton, Our Kind of People

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE

Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar

Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost — WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha — WINNER

Keith David, Black As Night

Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!

Will Catlett, True Story

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha

Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers — WINNER

Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Soul of A Nation

The Reid Out — WINNER

Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero

Hart to Heart

Red Table Talk — WINNER

Tamron Hall

The Real

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

The Voice

Wild ‘n Out — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

BET Awards 2021

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist

Family Reunion — WINNER

Karma’s World

Raven’s Home

Waffles + Mochi

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay

Celina Smith, Annie Live!

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years

Eris Baker, This Is Us

Miles Brown, black-ish — WINNER

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Desus & Mero

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk — WINNER

LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos

Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show

Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony, The Chi

Christina Elmore, Insecure

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Erika Alexander, Run the World

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz

Super Sema

We The People — WINNER

Yasuke

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen

Billy Porter, Fairfax

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Karma’s World

Cree Summer, Rugrats — WINNER

Keke Palmer, Big Mouth

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show — WINNER

Dark Humor

Della Mae

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator

Two Sides: Unfaithful

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns

Memory Builds The Monument

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films

Through Our Eyes: Shelter

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day — WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White — WINNER

Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar

Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street

Halcyon Person, Karma’s World

Quyen Tran, Maid

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell

Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris

Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel — WINNER

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans

“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas — WINNER

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin

“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent

Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell

Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger

Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett — WINNER

The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

Generations – The Baylor Project — WINNER

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

Let There Be Love – Freda Payne

SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe — WINNER

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

“My Life” – J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”

Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” — WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power — WINNER

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — WINNER

Insecure Documentary

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso – “Do the Right-est Thing”

Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” — WINNER

Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso – “Lavender”

Maya Erskine – Pen15 – “Blue in Green”

Temi Wilkey – Sex Education – “Episode #3.6”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – Evil – “C Is For Cop”

Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners…” — WINNER

Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “New World Order”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – “Homecoming”

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose – “Series Finale”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa — WINNER

Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa – Madres

Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem

Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday

Sherman Payne – Black As Night

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – Zola

Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin – The Harder They Fall

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Virgil Williams – A Journal for Jordan

Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele – Candyman

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado” — WINNER

Melina Matsoukas – Insecure – “Reunited, Okay?!”

Neema Barnette – Harlem – “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”

Prentice Penny – Insecure – “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday – “Eight!”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha “Respect”

Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter” — WINNER

Carl Seaton – Snowfall – “Fight or Flight”

Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem – “The Bonanno Split”

Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday

Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia — WINNER

Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa

Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night

Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – A Journal for Jordan

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall

Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick tick…BOOM!

Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard

Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory

Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing — WINNER

Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead

Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge

Long Division – Kiese Laymon — WINNER

The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright

The Perishing – Natashia Deón

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson

Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones — WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson — WINNER

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson

Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hal

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke

Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter

Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain

Will – Will Smith — WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown — WINNER

Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner

Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore

The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson — WINNER

Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove

Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith

The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser

What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland

Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas — WINNER

Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford

When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé — WINNER

Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant

The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris

When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris

Wings of Ebony – J. Elle

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics

After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — WINNER

Into America

Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams

The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

The SonRise Project Podcast

Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — WINNER

Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show

Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER

Professional Troublemaker

Questlove Supreme

Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe

Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER

Questlove Supreme

Reasonably Shady

The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key

Social Media Personality of the Year

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson

@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks

@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines — WINNER

@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice