Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Jennifer Hudson , Will Smith , Issa Rae , and more have big wins to celebrate after the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Honoring talent across more than 80 categories, winners were named during the virtual ceremonies from Feb. 21 until Feb. 25 and concluded with the 53rd annual event televised on Saturday (Feb. 26). Hosted by Anthony Anderson , the 2022 NAACP Image Awards aired live on BET .

Hudson took home the night’s top honor as she was named Entertainer Of The Year. The multitalented star beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion , Regina King , and Tiffany Haddish.  Hudson also won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for Respect.

“I was just standing here thinking ‘It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy Award winner. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me,” she said as she accepted the Entertainer Of The Year award.

Will Smith, who had already nabbed the Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography for his memoir WILL , was also recognized for his on-screen talent. The veteran actor won Outstanding Actor for his role of Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.

As she continues to build her Hollywood Empire, Issa Rae has more gold to add to her trophy case. The actress scored Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series for her landmark series Insecure which won the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show beat out Black-Ish, Harlem, Run The World, and The Upshaws. Rae’s performance as Issa Dee won over her co-star Yvonne Orji as well as Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-Ish, Regina Hall for Black Monday, and Loretta Devine for Family Reunion. Rae also won the Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series category for  the Insecure series finale “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

In previously announced categories, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took home a handful of honors including  Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales , and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

View the full list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson — WINNER Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Regina King Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Judas and the Black Messiah” “King Richard” “Respect” “The Harder They Fall”  — WINNER “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington
, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Jonathan Majors , “The Harder They Fall” LaKeith Stanfield , “Judas and the Black Messiah” Mahershala Ali , “Swan Song” Will Smith, “King Richard” — WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Halle Berry, “Bruised” Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” — WINNER Tessa Thompson, “Passing” Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Daniel Kaluuya , “Judas and the Black Messiah” — WINNER
Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall” Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis , “King Richard” Audra McDonald , “Respect” Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall” Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” — WINNER

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Encanto” — WINNER “Luca” “Raya and the Last Dragon” “Sing 2” “Vivo”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish” “Harlem”
“Insecure” — WINNER “Run the World” “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” — WINNER Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” Jay Ellis , “Insecure”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — WINNER Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion” Regina Hall, “Black Monday” Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1” “All American” “Godfather of Harlem” “Pose” “Queen Sugar” — WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, “Pose” Damson Idris, “Snowfall” Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem” Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” — WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” — WINNER Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar” Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told” Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White” — WINNER “Genius: Aretha” “Love Life” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, “Solos” Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White” Kevin Hart , “True Story” — WINNER Wesley Snipes, “True Story” William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn” Taraji P. Henson , “Annie Live!” — WINNER

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo Jimmie Allen Saweetie — WINNER Tems Zoe Wees

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton — WINNER Drake Givēon J. Cole Lil Nas X

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. Ari Lennox Beyoncé Chlöe Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Outstanding Album

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic “Back of My Mind,” H.E.R. “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Givēon

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin
Bruised
CODA — WINNER
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners — WINNER
African America
Eyimofe (This is My Desire)
Flee
The Gravedigger’s Wife

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised — WINNER
Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man
Sheila Atim, Bruised

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall — WINNER

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon
Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo
Eric André, Sing 2
Letitia Wright, Sing 2 — WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio
Blackout
The Ice Cream Stop
These Final Hours
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) — WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush
Robin Robin
She Dreams at Sunrise
Twenty Something
Us Again — WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jamila Wignot, Ailey
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall — WINNER
Liesl Tommy, Respect
Rebecca Hall, Passing

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost  — WINNER
Daniel Ezra, All American
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Joe Morton, Our Kind of People

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE
Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost  — WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha — WINNER
Keith David, Black As Night
Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!
Will Catlett, True Story
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha
Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers  — WINNER
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Soul of A Nation
The Reid Out — WINNER
Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk — WINNER
Tamron Hall
The Real

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Voice
Wild ‘n Out — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show
BET Awards 2021
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist
Family Reunion — WINNER
Karma’s World
Raven’s Home
Waffles + Mochi

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay
Celina Smith, Annie Live!
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years
Eris Baker, This Is Us
Miles Brown, black-ish — WINNER

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Desus & Mero
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk — WINNER
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show
Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony, The Chi
Christina Elmore, Insecure
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Erika Alexander, Run the World
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz
Super Sema
We The People — WINNER
Yasuke

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen
Billy Porter, Fairfax
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Karma’s World
Cree Summer, Rugrats — WINNER
Keke Palmer, Big Mouth

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show — WINNER
Dark Humor
Della Mae
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator
Two Sides: Unfaithful

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns
Memory Builds The Monument
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films
Through Our Eyes: Shelter
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day — WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White — WINNER
Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street
Halcyon Person, Karma’s World
Quyen Tran, Maid

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher,  Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel  — WINNER
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans
“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas  — WINNER
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin
“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent
Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell
Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger
Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett  — WINNER
The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
Generations – The Baylor Project  — WINNER
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
Let There Be Love – Freda Payne
SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan  — WINNER

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe  — WINNER
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“My Life” – J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”  — WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”  — WINNER
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power  — WINNER
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — WINNER
Insecure Documentary

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso – “Do the Right-est Thing”
Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”  — WINNER
Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso – “Lavender”
Maya Erskine – Pen15 – “Blue in Green”
Temi Wilkey – Sex Education – “Episode #3.6”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – Evil – “C Is For Cop”
Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners…”  — WINNER
Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “New World Order”
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – “Homecoming”
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose – “Series Finale”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa — WINNER
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa – Madres
Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem
Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday
Sherman Payne – Black As Night

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – Zola
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin – The Harder They Fall
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Virgil Williams – A Journal for Jordan
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele – Candyman

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado”  — WINNER
Melina Matsoukas – Insecure – “Reunited, Okay?!”
Neema Barnette – Harlem – “Once Upon A Time in Harlem”
Prentice Penny – Insecure – “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”
Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday – “Eight!”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha “Respect”
Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter”  — WINNER
Carl Seaton – Snowfall – “Fight or Flight”
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem – “The Bonanno Split”
Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday
Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia — WINNER
Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa
Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night
Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – A Journal for Jordan
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall
Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick tick…BOOM!
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard
Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory
Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing — WINNER
Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead
Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge
Long Division – Kiese Laymon  — WINNER
The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright
The Perishing – Natashia Deón

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones  — WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson  — WINNER
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson
Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hal

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke
Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter
Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain
Will – Will Smith  — WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown  — WINNER
Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner
Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson  — WINNER
Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove
Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith
The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser
What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland
Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas  — WINNER
Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford
When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé  — WINNER
Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant
The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris
When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris
Wings of Ebony – J. Elle

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — WINNER
Into America
Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — WINNER
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — WINNER
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key

Social Media Personality of the Year

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines  — WINNER
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice –  Terrell Grice

