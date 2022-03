Click here to read the full article. Former Fox News Channel host and long time political operative Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73. So far, his cause of death is not specified. The passing of the man who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 Presidential campaign was revealed by old friend Cal Thomas on social media Monday evening. FNC’s Sean Hannity also announced “dear friend” Beckel’s death on his primetime show Monday. After former Veep Mondale was soundly beaten by Ronald Reagan in a landslide, Democratic apparatchik Beckel put up his own lobbyist and consulting shingle. As well as becoming...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO