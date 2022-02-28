ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Rep. Ted Deutch Announces No Run For Reelection In November

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
Photo: Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A South Florida Congressman says he won't be seeking reelection in November.

Democrat Ted Deutch, who has served in District 22 from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton since 2010, announced on Monday that he is joining the American Jewish Committee as its CEO in October.

The 55-year old, who served in the Florida Senate before his election to Congress, says in a statement that he's proud of his work to "make our communities safer from gun violence, strengthen social security and protect our most vulnerable seniors."

He also notes that he has ensured "Holocaust survivors can live in dignity."

Deutch is reportedly the 31st Congressional Democrat to announce they won't be seeking reelection this fall.

