New York City, NY

NYC Mayor: 'We want to find a way to get Kyrie [Irving] on the court, but this is a bigger issue'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

When New York City mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he would be lifting the Key2NYC vaccine mandates on March 7, many thought that meant Kyrie Irving was finally in the clear to play home games at the Barclays Center.

But not so fast, as Adams added that all other mandates in the city would remain in place, which, in short, means that unvaccinated individuals are allowed to attend events, indoor dining, and fitness centers, but the private sector mandate, which forbids employers to allow unvaccinated employees to their physical workplace, would remain enforced.

Adams appeared on CNBC today and said that private sector mandate will not be changed for the time being, meaning Irving remains sidelined when the Nets play at home or on the road against the Knicks.

“I want Kyrie on the court,” Adams said. “I would do anything to get that ring. I want it so badly. But there’s so much at stake here. I talked to the owner of the team. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue. I can’t have my city close down again.”

Asked if he would make an exception for Irving, Adams said that wouldn’t be making that concession regardless of Irving’s popularity.

“It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we're telling a countless number of New York City employees, 'If you don’t follow the rules, we won’t be able to be employed,’” Adams said. “That’s not the right thing to do.”

Adams did say that he believes the rule is nonsensical, as it was implemented before he was elected, but he doesn’t seem to have any plans of making any changes, which means Irving will remain sidelined as the playoffs draw closer.

“It makes no sense,” Adams said. “I don’t know who put such a ridiculous rule in place…but these are the rules, and I have to follow the rules. If I don’t, I’m going to open the door that is sending the wrong message to everyday employees.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Kyrie Irving
