PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced they are investigating a robbery in Southwest Philadelphia. Detectives state that the robbery occurred on February 23rd, 2022, around 9:45 PM. A couple was leaving a convenience store at the comer of 58th and Whitby Avenue when they were approached by a male demanding their belongings. The suspect threatened to kill the couple if they did not do what he said. The victims complied, giving the man jewelry and a watch. The suspect then fled eastbound on Whitby Avenue. The suspect was in the store prior to the robbery and follows the victims out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO