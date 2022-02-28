10-year tax abatement on TH City Council agenda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute City Council is scheduled to discuss a 10-year tax abatement for a Hydrite Chemical expansion project at its March 3 meeting.

The expansion would create 14 permanent full-time jobs for a combined total salary of $830,000.

Resolution No. 2 and Resolution No 3. both reference rezoning the area of 2200 South 13th Street and 1260 Lockport Road in Terre Haute into an economic revitalization area for purposes of the abatement.

Resolution No. 2 would give Hydrite Chemical a $774,092 abatement over the 10 years. Resolution No. 3 would give the company a $1.023 million abatement over the same time period for additional work in the same area.

The cost of the project would be approximately $7.2 million for real property investments, according to Resolution No. 3. That would accompany $21 million in new manufacturing equipment.

The abatement is listed as a “tax abatement for confirmation” on the council’s agenda.

