LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the entire world, and even he can't help this Los Angeles Lakers team. They are currently fighting for their playoff lives, and it doesn't seem to be going all that well. With the final stretch of the season on the horizon, the Lakers are currently staring down a play-in scenario against the Los Angeles Clippers. It's not where the team wants to be, and last night, things only got worse.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO