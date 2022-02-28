ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know Ahead of Lucid Group (LCID) Earnings

By David Drapkin
 8 days ago
Lucid (LCID) stock is running hot into its Q4 earnings report, today aftermarket. The big question is what investors are willing to pay for growth. LCID stock has plunged 40% YTD, but still see downside risk at these levels.

  • First cars on the line. Impressive reservation numbers
  • High operating expenses will impact earnings and cash flow. Will it matter?
  • Signs $30 million lease agreement on Saudi plant.
  • No doubt, Lucid can sell every car that comes off the line right now...but production is the key risk here.
  • Challenging times for carmakers, even bellwether TSLA.
  • LCID is still a high-risk, retail-driven momentum story.

