Jesse Marsch appointed Leeds United head coach after Marcelo Bielsa departure

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Marsch has been appointed as the new head coach of Leeds United on a three-and-a-half-year deal after the departure of Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday. The Argentine was dismissed following a 4-0 defeat to...

