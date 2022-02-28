ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Smoke from Black Summer bushfires depleted ozone layer, study finds

By Donna Lu
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqpV5_0eRXsSAd00
The pyrocumulonimbus clouds formed during the Black Summer bushfires sent smoke particles kilometres upwards into the stratosphere.

Smoke injected high into the atmosphere by the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires resulted in a depletion of the ozone layer, new research has found.

Scientists have found that the smoke from the devastating bushfires caused a 1% loss in ozone – an amount that typically takes one decade to recover.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy Of Sciences, suggests rising fire intensity and frequency due to the climate crisis may slow the recovery of the ozone layer.

The ozone layer – part of the stratosphere, the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere – absorbs ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun and consists of a high concentration of ozone molecules.

Using satellite observations, researchers have found that the smoke aerosols reacted with nitrogen in the stratosphere, resulting in chemical shifts causing the depletion of ozone.

Study co-author Dr Kane Stone, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the reduction occurred between March and August 2020.

“As the bushfire aerosols leave the stratosphere over time – they come back down to the [Earth’s] surface – ozone depletion stops,” Stone said. “This is a short term decrease, but it’s significant.

“We are currently seeing ozone recovery at about a 1% recovery a decade.”

Ozone is continuously replenished in the atmosphere above the tropics. “Sunlight reacts with oxygen and it creates ozone,” Stone said.

Despite the continual production of ozone, concentrations had been depleted by substances such as chlorofluorocarbons, which were phased out under the 1987 Montreal protocol.

Smoke from the 2019–2020 bushfires circumnavigated the globe, blanketing the middle latitudes of the southern hemisphere. The pyrocumulonimbus cloud formed during the event – three times larger than anything previously recorded – ejected smoke particles kilometres upwards into the stratosphere.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The researchers did not study if the bushfire smoke affected the Antarctic ozone hole, which occurs at more southern latitudes and develops annually during the southern hemisphere spring.

The director of the centre for atmospheric chemistry at the University of Wollongong who was not involved in the research, Prof Clare Murphy, said more intense fires in the future – as is predicted by current climate models – would slow down the recovery of the ozone layer.

“In the stratosphere, the pressure is very low … there’s not a lot of molecules around, so chemistry typically happens very slowly,” Murphy said. “You put [smoke] particles up there and suddenly you provide a surface on which the chemistry can happen many orders of magnitude faster.”

Efforts to address the Antarctic ozone hole were a successful example of coordinated environmental action, Murphy said. “There’s no reason that humanity can’t come together and solve the climate issues as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wildfires may slow recovery of ozone layer - study

Increasing wildfires in a warming world may slow the recovery of the ozone layer, according to new research. Smoke from Australian wildfires two years ago had an impact on the layer that shields the Earth from harmful UV rays, satellite observations suggest. The study found bushfires were so intense that...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Layer#Ozone Depletion#Antarctica#Atmospheric Chemistry#Australian
MedicalXpress

Introduce price cap on cigarettes to reduce smoking, new study finds

The introduction of a maximum price-cap for cigarettes sold in the UK would limit tobacco companies' ability to fix prices and would help to cut smoking rates, according to a new study from a team at the University of Bath. Currently, despite regular tax increases on cigarettes in the UK,...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Study reveals chemical link between wildfire smoke and ozone depletion

The Australian wildfires in 2019 and 2020 were historic for how far and fast they spread, and for how long and powerfully they burned. All told, the devastating "Black Summer" fires blazed across more than 43 million acres of land, and extinguished or displaced nearly 3 billion animals. The fires also injected over 1 million tons of smoke particles into the atmosphere, reaching up to 35 kilometers above Earth's surface—a mass and reach comparable to that of an erupting volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Star system thought to contain Earth’s ‘closest black hole’ doesn’t actually have it, study finds

A star system located just 1,000 light-years away, which was thought to contain the closest black hole to Earth, does not actually contain a black hole, according to a new study. Researchers led by European Southern Observatory (ESO) astronomers reported in 2020 that the closest black hole to Earth in the HR 6819 system was 1,109 light-years away.They had found theoretical evidence of the invisible cosmic entity by tracking two stars using the MPG/ESO 2.2m telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile, but these results were later contested by other researchers, including by an international team based at...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Would Vladimir Putin actually use nuclear weapons?

What did Vladimir Putin say about Russian nuclear weapons?. Russia’s president summoned the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and military chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, to a public meeting on Sunday and ordered them to “transfer the deterrence forces” – a reference to nuclear weapons – “of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty”.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy