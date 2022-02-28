ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk of Fame star for Emmy-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch unveiled

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring Benedict Cumberbatch for a career that has brought him an Emmy and two best actor Oscar nominations.

J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige joined Cumberbatch in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store. The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Abrams directed Cumberbatch in the 2013 film, “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Cumberbatch has portrayed Doctor Strange in six Marvel films including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” set to be released May 6.

The star is the 2,714th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Cumberbatch received his second best actor Oscar nomination Feb. 8 for his portrayal of charismatic rancher Phil Burbank in the haunting Western psychological drama “The Power of the Dog.”

Cumberbatch's first Oscar nomination came in 2015 for his portrayal of British World War II codebreaker Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game.” The Oscar was won by Eddie Redmayne for his role as physicist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.”

Cumberbatch won an outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy in 2014 for his portrayal of the title character in the third-season episode of the BBC mystery crime drama “Sherlock,” “His Last Vow,” shown in the United States as an element of the PBS anthology series “Masterpiece.”

Cumberbatch also received nominations in the category for the role in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Cumberbatch received his second outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Emmy nomination in 2013 for his work in HBO's period drama “Parade's End” about three Britons drawn into fraught and ultimately tragic relations in the years before World War I.

Cumberbatch's most recent acting Emmy nomination came in 2018, also for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie, for his title role as a wealthy Englishman attempting to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his cruel father and negligent mother in the Showtime miniseries “Patrick Melrose.”

Cumberbatch also received a producing nomination for “Patrick Melrose's” nomination for outstanding limited series.

In addition to “The Power of the Dog” and “The Imitation Game,” Cumberbatch has appeared in four other films that received best picture Oscar nominations — “1917,” “12 Years a Slave,” “War Horse” and “Atonement.”

Cumberbatch's other film credits include “August: Osage County,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Other Boleyn Girl,” “Black Mass” and all three films in “The Hobbit” series.

Cumberbatch also supplied voices for the animated films “The Grinch,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.”

Cumberbatch's other television credits include the title role in the BBC made-for-television movie “Hawking,” “Brexit: The Uncivil War,” “The Hollow Crown” and “Small Island.”

