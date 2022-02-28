Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 02:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Sneaker Wave Risk at Area Beaches this Weekend .Long period northwest swell originating from a storm system near the Aleutians continues along our coastline, creating a high risk of sneaker waves at area beaches. Sneaker wave risk remains high as swell heights and wave periods remain elevated. In addition, stronger than usual rip currents should be expected. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Long period northwest swell at 17 to 20 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 pm PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk of sneaker waves continues through this morning with wave heights 5 to 8 feet and periods of 17 to 20 seconds. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by this afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to provide its own natural warning.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO