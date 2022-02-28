Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

