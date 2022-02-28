ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 15:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 20:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE NIGHT Expect areas of light freezing rain or freezing sprinkles to continue moving southeast across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota through the nighttime hours. Any ice accumulations are expected to be minimal, with only minor impacts. Be mindful when traveling overnight into Wednesday morning, and be prepared for possible slick roadways for some areas.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 14:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Walker; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley A Light Wintry Mix is Possible Tonight Through Sunday Morning Another round of light wintry precipitation will be possible this evening into Sunday Morning. Little to no accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected. Any minor ice accumulations will likely be confined to elevated surfaces such as: bridges, overpasses, trees, and power lines. If traveling...caution is advised as weather and road conditions can change quickly. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 15:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON Winds were slowly decreasing this afternoon, so the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on schedule. Gusty winds will persist in the Davis Dam area Tuesday, but will be slightly weaker and more isolated than today.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee AREAS OF DENSE FOG INLAND THIS MORNING Observations and satellite imagery suggest that dense fog has formed and remains present across inland sections of central and SWFL. Visibilities of one quarter to one half mile are likely across this area. Fog is likely to persist for the next couple hours before burning off by mid-morning. Motorists should prepare to encounter reduced visibilities in dense fog this morning. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use your low beam headlights only, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE HILL COUNTRY THROUGH 9 AM TODAY Temperatures across much of the Hill Country will dip into the 30-32 degree range early this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle or perhaps isolated light freezing rain may occur, but confidence continues to be low. It is possible that isolated roadways, especially elevated ones like bridges and overpasses, could develop some slick spots early Saturday. Motorists should be aware of this possibility and take it slow on the roadways as any glaze accumulations of ice could cause accidents, which is what occurred earlier this week. Temperatures should rise back above freezing by about 9am.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A combination of high river levels and high tides of ~10.0 ft at Toke Point and ~9.5 ft at Astoria may lead to minor tidal overflow flooding in bays and estuaries midday Tuesday.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Orleans, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Orleans; Oswego; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE ENHANCED SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONTARIO...LIVINGSTON... OSWEGO...WYOMING...ORLEANS...WAYNE GENESEE...MONROE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy lake enhanced snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Wind gusts over 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 250 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Genesee County to Oswego County. This band of snow will continue to move southeast through the Genesee Valley, western Finger Lakes, and points southeast of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Batavia, Attica, Wyoming, Le Roy, Avon, Victor, Palmyra, Newark, Clyde, Wolcott, Cato, Fulton, and Central Square. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 40. Interstate 81 near exit 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...BROOME DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Blowing snow can also quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 951 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Afton, or 9 miles northwest of Deposit moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sidney, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge, Hamden, Masonville and Hancock. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 81 and 93. Interstate 88 between 5 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

