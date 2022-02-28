Mel Kiper calls Falcons a 'team to watch' in terms of reaching for a QB

All indications point to Matt Ryan lining up under center for the Atlanta Falcons when the 2022 NFL season begins. But could the Falcons attempt to begin the implementation of a succession plan at quarterback with the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that the Falcons may be a team that reaches for a young quarterback in Round 1.

Kiper’s counterpart, Todd McShay, recently released a mock draft that has the Falcons taking USC wide receiver Drake London at 8. Calling the Falcons one of the “most interesting” teams in the draft, Kiper, reacting to the pick , saying that he would approve of London’s selection while also stating his belief that a quarterback isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

“Atlanta at eight is the most interesting because they didn’t take the QB last year; they went for Kyle Pitts—the receiving entity. Now, they get another wide receiver in Drake London in Todd’s mock, but you're passing on the QB. I can see why, you’d be reaching, but somebody always does. They always stretch it for these QBs, reach for a guy that’s maybe #20 on the board, they take him in the top-10 to 12. Atlanta at eight, what do they do? I think London would be a really good pick. If Matt Ryan’s there, sure you like to help him with another receiver, but the heir apparent to Matt Ryan, if they fall in love with a Pickett, a Willis, or a Corral between now and late April, they would certainly be a team to watch," Kiper said on a recent episode of 'First Draft.'

Earlier this month speaking with 92.9 The Game, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was asked about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta as the 36-year-old Ryan prepares for his 15th season. While continuing to back his quarterback, Blank did stress the importance of a transition plan at the position.

"Matt keeps himself in great condition, and I think he's anxious to continue playing. I think as long as his performance is at the level that it has to be, I think we'll be fine. But, he's not going to beat 'Father Time' because it just doesn't work in the human body. So I think at some point, Matt will recognize--and we'll recognize--there has to be a transition. And in every organization...you have to figure out what a succession plan looks like. And there's no more important position than at that quarterback position,” Blank told Dukes & Bell on February 9.

Many Falcons fans would roll their eyes at the selection of either a wide out or a quarterback at eight as opposed to a pass rusher after the team finished at the bottom of the league in 2021 with just 18 total sacks.

Offensive line is also a position that fans hope to see addressed early in the draft. In 2021, Matt Ryan was sacked 40 times, making him the 5th most sacked quarterback in the league.

