Industry Veterans Bolster their Marketplace Growth. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / InvestX Capital Ltd. ('InvestX' or the 'Company'), a leading private equity marketplace that empowers broker-dealers to invest in pre-IPO companies through its state of the art platform GEM (Growth Equity Marketplace), today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jonathan A. Clark, as President, USA, and Dan Sanders, as Executive Vice President, Private Markets. Together, these leaders will support the company's growth and further enhance its ability to provide sell-side broker-dealers access to the growing private markets.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO