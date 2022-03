BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A large grass fire in Brooks County forced the evacuation of the U.S. Border Patrol station in Falfurrias, Texas, late Friday afternoon. According to a deputy with the Brooks County Sheriff's Department and the Brooks County Attorney, the fire broke out along County Road 300 and spread to multiple structures. Those homes were fully engulfed in flames. They also said they've received reports of ammunition going off.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO