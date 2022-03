SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW') is a Technology innovator made up primarily of divisions in telecommunications, medical, data ,and a subsidiary that produces content for hit TV shows including Ted Lasso, Outlander, American Horror Story, and Ray Donovan, has today announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with Divi Labs and Technologies S.A. ('Divi Labs') for a mutual beneficial collaboration/co-operation in order to launch the Divi Wallet in the TPTW's VϋMe super app platform ('VuMe') domestically and internationally. The two companies are working on the final Licensing Agreement for integration of the Divi Labs wallet into the VuMe Platform with the objective that the Divi Labs Wallet will become the official crypto wallet partner.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO