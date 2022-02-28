Sodus man arrested for DWI following traffic stop

Police report the arrest of a Sodus man for driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, State Police in Wolcott arrested Brian A. Stevenson, 28, of Sodus following a traffic stop in the village.

Stevenson was initially pulled over for failure to use a turn signal and conducting an illegal U-turn. Upon investigation, it was determined that Stevenson was arrested. He was also given multiple traffic tickets for the violations.

He will respond to the charges in the Village of Wolcott Court at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).