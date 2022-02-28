Aggies complete spring cleaning with sweep of Oakland
By NM State Athletics Release
lascrucesbulletin.com
2 days ago
Sunday’s to-do list for NM State baseball included some spring cleaning and the Aggies did just that by sweeping Oakland with a 14-2 win. After allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Ian Mejia settled in and dealt 7.0 consecutive shutout innings. Despite falling behind...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab had 23 points as Boise State defeated Nevada 73-67 on Tuesday night. Kigab shot 9 for 12 from the floor. Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points for Boise State (24-6, 15-2 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Emmanuel Akot added 16 points. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.
LAS VEGAS — Oregon State kept its faint NCAA tournament hopes alive Wednesday when the Beavers held off a furious Arizona State comeback for a 59-54 win in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. The eighth-seeded Beavers, leading by as many...
On Tuesday, On3 released its newest prediction for five-star quarterback Arch Manning. As of now, Alabama is listed as the favorite for the Isidore Newman product. On3 gives Alabama a 30.1 percent chance of adding Manning to its 2023 recruiting class. Georgia is right behind Alabama at 24.9 percent, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a jumper from the paint with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night. The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch...
Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
2A STATE BASKETBALL – The Big Horn Rams and both Tongue River teams will open the 2-A state basketball tournament tomorrow in Casper. The Lady Eagles open with Wyoming Indian in the first game of the tournament at 9 am. The Rams take on Rocky Mountain, the Eagles open...
The drop from the final four to the finals was a steep one as nearly half of the girls basketball teams from last week saw their title district hopes and their spot in the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings disappear. Four girls teams bounced means four new teams are part...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first...
In what was the longest game in University of Hawaii baseball program history timewise, the Rainbow Warriors outlasted San Diego State 8-5 in 15 innings on Monday night. The game lasted six hours and 14 minutes. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station. After falling to the...
The Super Bowl has come and gone, which means the draft season is upon us! The pre-draft process has been in full swing, and the Senior Bowl has already caused players’ values to shift across big boards. With the NFL scouting combine coming up, we are sure to see a ton of movement after official testing numbers are out. This mock will be out the day it starts, so those measurables will not be accounted for, but we can still get an idea of what team’s could do come April. Let’s dive in.
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
Comments / 0