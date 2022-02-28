Man identified in fatal SE Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland on Friday.

Officers found 41-year-old Cedar Markey-Towler near SE 114th and Foster Road. Towler was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died Friday evening.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers initially believed Towler’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they later notified his injuries were severe.

Crash investigators determined a driver had hit Towler and left the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.