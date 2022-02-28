Man identified in fatal SE Portland hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland on Friday.
Officers found 41-year-old Cedar Markey-Towler near SE 114th and Foster Road. Towler was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died Friday evening.Driver in Portland hit-run at large; pedestrian dies
The Portland Police Bureau said officers initially believed Towler’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they later notified his injuries were severe.
Crash investigators determined a driver had hit Towler and left the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 2