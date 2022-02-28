ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man identified in fatal SE Portland hit-and-run

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEmbV_0eRXopqi00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland on Friday.

Officers found 41-year-old Cedar Markey-Towler near SE 114th and Foster Road. Towler was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died Friday evening.

Driver in Portland hit-run at large; pedestrian dies

The Portland Police Bureau said officers initially believed Towler’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they later notified his injuries were severe.

Crash investigators determined a driver had hit Towler and left the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Markey Towler#Se 114th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Arrest made in June 2021 Southeast Portland slaying

Portland police announced Thursday afternoon that deputies in Texas, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested Jeremy Lenoire on Wednesday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco in connection with the June 2021 Portland slaying of 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy