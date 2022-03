Could Amari Cooper be the first big domino to fall for Dallas Cowboys? - Todd Archer, ESPN.com. Amari Cooper’s future in Dallas is very uncertain. Cooper’s $20 million base salary does not become fully guaranteed until the fifth day of the 2022 league year. The Cowboys designed the $100 million contract in a way in which they could get out of the deal for a relative pittance after two seasons. If they cut Cooper, he would count $6 million against the salary cap, not $22 million. For a team that is projected more than $21 million over the cap, every dollar counts — especially with so many unsigned key free agents such as defensive end Randy Gregory, tight end Dalton Schultz, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and safety Jayron Kearse.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO