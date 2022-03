Profit incentives have long cast a shadow over many corners of the U.S. criminal justice system. Think Ferguson, Mo., which famously “set maximizing revenue as the priority for … law enforcement activity.” Or York County, Pa., where one judge accused police officers of going on a “shopping spree for the benefit of their budget” inside people’s homes. Or Brookside, Ala., where runaway fines and forfeitures made national news in January and led to its police chief’s swift resignation.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO