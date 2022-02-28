ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Mystery ‘Avalon’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order From ABC

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
Cadillac News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother David E. Kelley drama is coming to the small screen. ABC made a straight-to-series order for Avalon, a new mystery drama from the Big Little Lies creator and author Michael Connelly, it announced Monday. The series is based on Connelly’s short story of the same name and is...

