Wausau, WI

Wausau-area driver charged in near-fatal motorcycle crash bound over for trial

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
A Wausau-area motorcycle driver is facing four felony charges in connection with an Antigo-area crash that critically injured a passenger was bound over for trial last week, court records show.

Police say 45-year-old Benjamin Adkins, of Schofield, was driving on Hwy. Y at Beattie Road in the Langlade County town of Ackley at about 8:55 p.m. June 30 when he missed a curve and crashed. Both Adkins and his passenger, a 48-year-old Wausau-area woman, were airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the incident report.

Adkins is facing charges of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and two related charges, court records show. The responding deputy also cited inattentive driving and speed as contributing factors in the crash.

If Adkins is convicted, he could face significant penalties. A 2020 change in Wisconsin law mandated an 18-month minimum prison term for a fifth-offense drunken driving conviction. Judges no longer have sentencing discretion in such cases.

Court records show Adkins was convicted of his fourth drunken driving charge in 2007.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday in Langlade County Circuit Court, Adkins pleaded not guilty to all charges, but the court found probable cause in the case to move forward.

A status conference is set for April 18.

Wausau, WI
