Florida State

Agriculture Commission Nikki Fried Calls For Russia Divestment

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Monday for the state to divest from Russia-tied businesses, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Florida is a well-known hub for Russian investments,...

miami.cbslocal.com

