ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County woman can't stop crying after winning $1.25 million Lotto 47 jackpot

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

(WWJ) A 71-year-old Michigan woman buys a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing, and it finally paid off in a big way.

The Genesee County resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she's been crying happy tears since learning that she won a $1.25 million jackpot.

According to officials with the Michigan Lottery, the lucky player matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Feb. 9: 03-04-12-13-34-42.

She bought the winning ticket at Big Star Market, on Detroit Street in Flint.

“I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came in the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I’d won the Lottery!" the woman said.

“When I called my sister to tell her the good news, the tears wouldn’t stop flowing. It was a beautiful feeling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cF1J_0eRXo0MG00
Image shows the winning ticket. Photo credit Michigan Lottery

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $866,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, help her family and remodel her home.

Each Lotto 47 play is $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com .

Remember: Never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Facing a gambling problem can be overwhelming, and those who get in over their heads often feel like there is no way out. If you need help, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Flint, MI
Genesee County, MI
Lifestyle
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#The Michigan Lottery#Lotto 47#Big Star Market#Ezmatch#Michiganlottery Com
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy