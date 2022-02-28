Genesee County woman can't stop crying after winning $1.25 million Lotto 47 jackpot

(WWJ) A 71-year-old Michigan woman buys a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing, and it finally paid off in a big way.

The Genesee County resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she's been crying happy tears since learning that she won a $1.25 million jackpot.

According to officials with the Michigan Lottery, the lucky player matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Feb. 9: 03-04-12-13-34-42.

She bought the winning ticket at Big Star Market, on Detroit Street in Flint.

“I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came in the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I’d won the Lottery!" the woman said.

“When I called my sister to tell her the good news, the tears wouldn’t stop flowing. It was a beautiful feeling.”

Image shows the winning ticket. Photo credit Michigan Lottery

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $866,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, help her family and remodel her home.

Each Lotto 47 play is $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com .

Remember: Never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Facing a gambling problem can be overwhelming, and those who get in over their heads often feel like there is no way out. If you need help, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.