ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poll: Women in key states worried about economy but happy with finances

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzGjW_0eRXnziB00

(The Hill) — A majority of women in key swing states are happy with their personal finances despite broad concerns about the national economy, a new poll found, underscoring the opportunities the Biden administration and Democrats may still have to sell their agenda in the months before the midterms.

The survey, conducted by Democratic polling firm Impact Research and shared with The Hill, focused exclusively on women in the swing states of Nevada, New Hampshire, Arizona and Pennsylvania, all of which President Joe Biden won in 2020 and each of which has a competitive Senate race on the ballot in November.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, found 59 percent of the women surveyed felt positive about their finances, though 74 percent view the national economy negatively and 62 percent view their local economy negatively.

That sentiment crosses party lines, the poll found. Sixty-three percent of Democratic women feel good about their own finances, as do 60 percent of Republican women in the areas surveyed and 52 percent of independents.

The poll also found a plurality of Black and Hispanic women surveyed felt positive about their finances, both key demographic groups Democrats have worried about losing support with, given issues with inflation.

“There’s no question that Democrats are facing headwinds going into November, but the gap between our target voters’ perceptions of the national economy and their satisfaction with their personal financial security presents an important opportunity for Democrats to improve their standing,” the polling memo stated. “Democrats should endeavor with laser focus on connecting the Biden Administration’s economic successes with these voters’ positive perceptions of their own financial situations.”

The poll surveyed 600 likely registered female voters in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada in major cities in each of those states: Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, respectively. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Virginia DMV expands both appointment and walk-in service

Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday at a time when he is juggling multiple crises. Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. is still seeing hundreds of people die each day from COVID-19, and inflation remains a major concern that could only worsen with the fallout of the conflict in Europe.

The president and top administration officials will all fan out across the country in the days after the State of the Union to promote Democrats’ agenda, focusing on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure laws and efforts to lower costs for families. Biden will be in Wisconsin, Vice President Harris will travel to North Carolina and first lady Jill Biden will head out west for a series of stops.

“Democrats need to be laser-focused on talking about our massive economic victories throughout President Biden’s first year in office,” former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez said in a statement. “President Biden entered office with massive challenges caused by the pandemic. But thanks to the responsible leadership of the Biden administration, we are on a path to the fastest, strongest, recovery we’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
madison

State of the Union: Economy

Traditionally, the State of the Union address is a chance to rally support for a president's agenda. President Joe Biden has a difficult job ahead of him in this pivotal State of the Union address. Experts discuss the key issues of coronavirus, the economy, immigration, the Democratic Party, and the Republican Party.
IMMIGRATION
Laredo Morning Times

Post-ABC poll finds a deeply pessimistic nation, worried about the economy and Biden's leadership

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday to a deeply pessimistic nation, one that largely sees the economy worsening under his watch, disapproves of his leadership on key issues and currently prefers that Republicans control Congress after the November elections, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

New F&M poll shows Pennsylvanians are most concerned about their finances since 2010; Biden's approval drops to new low

Pennsylvanians say they are worse off now than they were a year ago and believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to the results of a Franklin & Marshall College poll released Thursday. Those views helped knock President Joe Biden’s approval rating to a new low in the poll and signals problems for Democrats as the 2022 midterm election approaches.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic#Impact Research#Senate#American Bridge#Republican#Black And Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy