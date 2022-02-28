ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer blows kisses at victim’s family during sentencing; gets life plus 50 years

By Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

MANSFIELD, La. (NEXSTAR) — A Louisiana man who killed a motel desk clerk and tried to kill a motel guest showed no remorse during his trial, then continued that defiance last week during his sentencing.

Before being sentenced for the April 2021 killing of 75-year-old Lynda Palmer of Mansfield, a handcuffed and shackled Terry Dewayne Powell, also of Mansfield, looked at where the victim’s family was sitting in the courtroom, grinned and blew kisses, reported KTBS-TV reported .

But state District Judge Amy Burford McCartney had the last word, sentencing the 20-year-old Powell to life in prison plus 50 years, the station reported.

The judge told Powell his actions were “derogatory” and “unacceptable,” according to KTBS.

Authorities say Powell killed Palmer after stealing cash as she worked the night desk at Best Western Plus DeSoto Inn & Suites in Mansfield. He also shot a motel guest and tried to rob him.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Palmer, reported KTAL , and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of hotel guest Matthew Yeager. He was also convicted of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

