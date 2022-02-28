Driver pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run on South Main Street in Canandaigua

An Ontario County man will spend the next two to six years in prison after being involved in a fatal hit-and-run in 2021.

Todd Smith, 54, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He struck 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, who was riding a scooter while crossing South Main Street in Canandaigua.

Smith struck Wesley in October, then fled the scene in a green pickup truck.

Smith will be sentenced in May, prosecutors said.

