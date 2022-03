RALEIGH, N.C. — Most of North Carolina's state government agencies will soon be moving to mask-optional policies across the board under a new executive order. In an announcement on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said most agencies will be mask-optional effective March 7. The governor said improving trends with COVID-19 led to the decision, and it coincides with updated guidance from state health leaders.

