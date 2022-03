The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely considered one of the greatest games of all-time, but some fans would enjoy the game a little bit more with a different perspective. Modder crthdr has given PC fans an option that does just that, thanks to the Gervant First Person mod. The mod allows players to experience nearly the entire game in first-person, including combat, horseback riding, and more. That said, cut scenes remain in third-person, and the creator says the quality is lower when playing as Ciri, so fans might want to "consider using 3rd person" for those particular quests.

