DC fans are counting down the days until the big-screen debut of The Batman, which will bring an unprecedented interpretation of the Dark Knight's universe to life in film. As the hype for the film's various characters and aesthetic decisions have grown, so has the hype for Michael Giacchino's score, with his original theme for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne / Batman already becoming a staple. On Thursday, The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves took to social media to share the final character theme prior to the film's release — the musical ode for Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle / Catwoman. This comes after both Giacchino and WaterTower Music teased the theme's release earlier this month, following proper debuts of the Batman and Riddler themes. You can check it out in the tweet below.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO