BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here at WJZ, we celebrate the people and organizations who go out of their way to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the community. This week’s Community MVP is Catherine’s Family & Youth Services, a Park Heights-based nonprofit that has made it a mission to improve the quality of life for low- to moderate-income Baltimore families, the LGBT community and youth. Executive director Valarie Matthews said the group accomplishes that through a variety of ways, from hosting after-school programs for youth, to helping residents who are looking for a job, to holding food and diaper drives for local...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO